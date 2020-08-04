Eurozone June PPI +0.7% vs +0.6% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 4 August 2020





Prior 0.6%

PPI -3.7% vs -3.8% y/y expected

Prior -5.0%





Producer prices improved a little once again in June but are still largely subdued relative to a year ago. The data here is a proxy for inflation pressures in any case and is a lagging indicator, so not much else to really gather from the release.