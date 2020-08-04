Eurozone June PPI +0.7% vs +0.6% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 4 August 2020


  • Prior 0.6%
  • PPI -3.7% vs -3.8% y/y expected
  • Prior -5.0%
Producer prices improved a little once again in June but are still largely subdued relative to a year ago. The data here is a proxy for inflation pressures in any case and is a lagging indicator, so not much else to really gather from the release.

EUR/USD keeps a little firmer still just under the 1.1800 handle as the battle around key near-term levels continues on the session.
