Eurozone June PPI +0.7% vs +0.6% m/m expected
Latest data released by Eurostat - 4 August 2020
Producer prices improved a little once again in June but are still largely subdued relative to a year ago. The data here is a proxy for inflation pressures in any case and is a lagging indicator, so not much else to really gather from the release.
- Prior 0.6%
- PPI -3.7% vs -3.8% y/y expected
- Prior -5.0%
EUR/USD keeps a little firmer still just under the 1.1800 handle as the battle around key near-term levels continues on the session.