Eurozone June PPI +1.4% vs +1.3% m/m prior

Latest data released by Eurostat - 3 August 2021





Prior +1.3%

PPI +10.2% y/y

Prior +9.6%







Amid ongoing supply chain disruptions, rising cost inflation is arguably the key driver in price trends at the moment and that is feeding to higher price pressures overall.

Another month, another bump higher in producer prices. The details show a 3.3% monthly increase in the energy sector, 1.3% increase for intermediate goods, 0.4% increase for capital goods, and 0.3% increase for durable, non-durable consumer goods.