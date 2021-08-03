Eurozone June PPI +1.4% vs +1.3% m/m prior
Latest data released by Eurostat - 3 August 2021
Another month, another bump higher in producer prices. The details show a 3.3% monthly increase in the energy sector, 1.3% increase for intermediate goods, 0.4% increase for capital goods, and 0.3% increase for durable, non-durable consumer goods.
- Prior +1.3%
- PPI +10.2% y/y
- Prior +9.6%
Amid ongoing supply chain disruptions, rising cost inflation is arguably the key driver in price trends at the moment and that is feeding to higher price pressures overall.