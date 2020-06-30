Eurozone June preliminary CPI +0.3% vs +0.2% y/y expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 30 June 2020





Prior +0.1%

Core CPI +0.8% vs +0.8% y/y expected

Prior +0.9%

The bright side is that annual inflation sees a modest rebound in June but the core reading continues to go nowhere - falling to its lowest level since May 2019 even - as it has been over the past few years, so that doesn't change things all too much.





As for the bounce in the headline reading, let's see how things go over the next few months before drawing any real conclusions. It's still a bit early in terms of assessing the deflation vs inflation battle amid the fallout from the virus outbreak.



