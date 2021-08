Latest data released by Eurostat - 4 August 2021

Prior +4.6%; revised to +4.1%

Retail sales +5.0% vs +4.5% y/y expected

Prior +9.0%; revised to +8.6%









Retail sales activity in the euro area continues to pick up at the end of Q2 and going into the summer, reaffirming more solid consumption after the reopening. The slight downside to the report is a bit of a lower revision to May retail sales.