Latest data released by Eurostat - 19 May 2020





Prior -1.5%; revised to -0.5%

Construction output -15.4% y/y

Prior -0.9%; revised to +0.2%

No surprises here as we see dismal figures in construction activity amid lockdown measures in the region in March. The release here doesn't matter all too much since this has already been reflected in Q1 data with April to also reflect more subdued conditions.