Eurozone March final consumer confidence -10.8 vs -10.8 prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 30 March 2021





Economic confidence 101.0 vs 96.0 expected

Prior 93.4

Industrial confidence 2.0 vs 0.0 expected

Prior -3.3; revised to -3.1

Services confidence -9.3 vs -14.9 expected

Prior -17.1; revised to -17.0







This reaffirms a more positive outlook towards 2H 2021 but the latest virus developments may still pour cold water on those expectations in the months ahead.

Optimism in the euro area continues to beat expectations as economic confidence rises slightly above the long-term average for the first time since the pandemic. Of note, Germany showed the largest improvement in sentiment with a jump of +7.9 to 103.7.