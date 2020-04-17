Eurozone March final core CPI +1.0% vs +1.0% y/y prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 17 April 2020


  • CPI +0.7% vs +0.7% y/y prelim
The preliminary release can be found here. No change to the initial estimates, as headline inflation eases but at least the core reading did not drop too drastically last month.

