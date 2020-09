prior 9.1%

Industrial production WDA -7.7% y/y vs -8.1% y/y expected

prior -12.3%, revised to -12.0%

Industrial production is down from June's reading as the lockdown lift spike higher recedes. ECB was more optimistic at their last meeting and nothing here to dampen that optimism. Revisions a touch higher for the WDA too. EURUSD 1.1857 and not moving much. Lower level data. Moving on...