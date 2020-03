Latest data released by Eurostat - 31 March 2020





Prior +1.2%

Core CPI +1.0% vs +1.1% y/y expected

Prior +1.2%

The headline figure slumped as expected, owing to a drop in energy prices over the past few weeks. However, the core reading is also seen weakening and that isn't quite good news as inflation pressures continue to go nowhere.





That said, the ECB and the market has more pressing concerns right now than this.