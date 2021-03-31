Eurozone March preliminary CPI +1.3% vs +1.4% y/y expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 31 March 2021


  • Prior +0.9%
  • Core CPI +0.9% vs +1.1% y/y expected
  • Prior +1.1%
The readings are lower than estimated, though the headline still reveals an uptick from February to March. But if you strip out higher energy prices, the core reading is seen lower so that still doesn't convince of much higher price pressures in general.

As such, there isn't much here that will get the ECB off their seats to take notice.
