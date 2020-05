Latest data released by Eurostat - 6 May 2020





Prior +0.9%; revised to +0.6%

Retail sales -9.2% vs -5.0% y/y expected

Prior +3.0%; revised to +2.5%

No surprises as retail sales activity slumps heavily on the back of the virus fallout and lockdown measures implemented across the region. The thing to be mindful about is that conditions in April is likely to be even worse than the unprecedented drop here.