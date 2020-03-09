Eurozone March Sentix investor confidence -17.1 vs -11.4 expected

Latest data released by Sentix - 9 March 2020





Investor confidence slumps to its weakest level since April 2013 as the economic fallout from the virus impact erases all of the recent optimism surrounding a possible euro area growth rebound towards the end of last year.





This will just add to the risk story we're seeing today, although economic data isn't the focus of the market whatsoever when we are seeing moves like these on the day.



