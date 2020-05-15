Eurozone March trade balance €23.5 billion vs €17.0 billion expected
Latest data released by Eurostat - 15 May 2020
- Prior €25.8 billion; revised to €25.6 billion
- Non-seasonally adjusted trade balance €28.2 billion
- Prior €23.0 billion
Exports fell by 8.9% on the month while imports fell by 9.0% on the month to wrap up Q1 as lockdown measures and the impact of the virus outbreak weighed on trade. April is expected to be worse and this will feed into more subdued conditions in Q2 as well.
Note: Measured in € billions.