Eurozone March trade balance €23.5 billion vs €17.0 billion expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 15 May 2020

Prior €25.8 billion; revised to €25.6 billion

Non-seasonally adjusted trade balance €28.2 billion

Prior €23.0 billion

Exports fell by 8.9% on the month while imports fell by 9.0% on the month to wrap up Q1 as lockdown measures and the impact of the virus outbreak weighed on trade. April is expected to be worse and this will feed into more subdued conditions in Q2 as well.





Note: Measured in € billions.



