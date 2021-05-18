Eurozone March trade balance €13.0 billion vs €18.7 billion expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 18 May 2021





Prior €18.4 billion; revised to €23.1 billion





As a whole in Q1, euro area exports were seen down 0.6% compared to the same period in 2020 while imports actually showed a 0.2% increase compared to the period. That said, there is still some ways before the monthly trade conditions return back to pre-pandemic levels and that is pretty much the case elsewhere around the globe as well.