Eurozone March trade balance €13.0 billion vs €18.7 billion expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 18 May 2021


  • Prior €18.4 billion; revised to €23.1 billion
As a whole in Q1, euro area exports were seen down 0.6% compared to the same period in 2020 while imports actually showed a 0.2% increase compared to the period. That said, there is still some ways before the monthly trade conditions return back to pre-pandemic levels and that is pretty much the case elsewhere around the globe as well.
