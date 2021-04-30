Eurozone March unemployment rate 8.1% vs 8.3% expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 30 April 2021


  • Prior 8.3%; revised to 8.2%
The jobless rate in the euro area fell last month but it is tough to extrapolate much from the data considering that things are still obscured by furlough programs in the region.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose