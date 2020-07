Latest data released by Eurostat - 17 July 2020





Prior -14.6%; revised to -18.3%

Construction output -11.9% y/y

Prior -28.4%; revised to -31.0%

Construction activity rebounded in May amid the easing of lockdown restrictions in the region but are still largely subdued as compared to conditions seen a year ago. The revised readings also saw the April drop being much steeper than initially reported last month.