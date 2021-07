Eurozone May construction output +0.9% vs -2.2% m/m prior

Latest data released by Eurostat - 19 July 2021





Prior -2.2%; revised to -0.4%

Construction output +13.6% y/y

Prior +42.3%; revised to +45.2%





Overall, this reaffirms a gradual improvement in the construction sector though the road is still bumpy with supply chain disruptions a key risk to watch.





Slight delay in the release by the source. Some modest revisions to the April readings and a bit of an improvement in construction activity in May. Building construction was up 1.2% on the month while civil engineering activity fell by 0.3%.