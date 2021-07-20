Eurozone May current account balance €11.7 billion vs €22.8 billion prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the ECB - 20 July 2021


Flows in/out of the euro area are continuing to pick up so that's a good sign, although the current account surplus shrank in May. The flows in the services sector are still a little slow but it should improve over time.


