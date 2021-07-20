Eurozone May current account balance €11.7 billion vs €22.8 billion prior

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
Dollar holds firmer to start the session
-
Slippery slope incoming for cable?
-
NZD/USD slips below 0.6900 for the first time since November last year
-
S&P averts closing below its 50 day moving average. Major indices all close lower.
-
Cable falls through the March/April double bottom as the slide continues
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Goldman Sachs says RBA tapering of QE bond-buying to be delayed until November
-
AUD/USD lower on forecast the RBA might do an anti-taper (ie increase QE bond-buying, not decrease)
-
Westpac says the RBA might increase its QE bond-buying, not taper
-
PBOC held 1 and 5 year rates steady today for the 15th month in a row
-
RBA July policy meeting minutes - says again expects no rate hike before 2024