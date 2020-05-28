Eurozone May final consumer confidence -18.8 vs -18.8 prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 28 May 2020


  • Economic confidence 67.5 vs 70.6 expected
  • Prior 67.0; revised to 64.9
  • Industrial confidence -27.5 vs -26.5 expected
  • Prior -30.4; revised to -32.5
  • Services confidence -43.6 vs -27.9 expected
  • Prior -35.0; revised to -38.6
See here for global coronavirus case data
The revised confidence readings for April were lower and there is a mild bounce in economic confidence, but it still at rather depressed levels. Meanwhile, services confidence continued to decline and that reflects waning optimism of any quick rebound in the industry.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose