Eurozone May final consumer confidence -18.8 vs -18.8 prelim
Latest data released by Eurostat - 28 May 2020
- Economic confidence 67.5 vs 70.6 expected
- Prior 67.0; revised to 64.9
- Industrial confidence -27.5 vs -26.5 expected
- Prior -30.4; revised to -32.5
- Services confidence -43.6 vs -27.9 expected
- Prior -35.0; revised to -38.6
The revised confidence readings for April were lower and there is a mild bounce in economic confidence, but it still at rather depressed levels. Meanwhile, services confidence continued to decline and that reflects waning optimism of any quick rebound in the industry.