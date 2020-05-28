Eurozone May final consumer confidence -18.8 vs -18.8 prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 28 May 2020





Economic confidence 67.5 vs 70.6 expected

Prior 67.0; revised to 64.9

Industrial confidence -27.5 vs -26.5 expected

Prior -30.4; revised to -32.5

Services confidence -43.6 vs -27.9 expected

Prior -35.0; revised to -38.6

The revised confidence readings for April were lower and there is a mild bounce in economic confidence, but it still at rather depressed levels. Meanwhile, services confidence continued to decline and that reflects waning optimism of any quick rebound in the industry.



