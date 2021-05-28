Eurozone May final consumer confidence -5.1 vs -5.1 prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 28 May 2021


  • Economic confidence 114.5 vs 112.3 expected
  • Prior 110.3; revised to 110.5
  • Industrial confidence 11.5 vs 11.5 expected
  • Prior 10.7; revised to 10.9
  • Services confidence 11.3 vs 6.3 expected
  • Prior 2.1; revised to 2.2
The jump in economic confidence owes much to a significant improvement in services sector confidence, as the improving virus situation is bolstering hopes and optimism towards the latter stages of Q2 and what economies hope will be a big summer reopening.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose