Eurozone May final consumer confidence -5.1 vs -5.1 prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 28 May 2021





Economic confidence 114.5 vs 112.3 expected

Prior 110.3; revised to 110.5

Industrial confidence 11.5 vs 11.5 expected

Prior 10.7; revised to 10.9

Services confidence 11.3 vs 6.3 expected

Prior 2.1; revised to 2.2





The jump in economic confidence owes much to a significant improvement in services sector confidence, as the improving virus situation is bolstering hopes and optimism towards the latter stages of Q2 and what economies hope will be a big summer reopening.