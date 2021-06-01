Eurozone May final manufacturing PMI 63.1 vs 62.8 prelim
Latest data released by Markit - 1 June 2021
The preliminary report can be found here. The slight revision higher fits with the revisions to the French and German readings earlier as it reaffirms the strongest reading in the survey's history, with robust performances across the region:
Markit notes that:
"Eurozone manufacturing continues to grow at a rate unprecedented in almost 24 years of survey history, the PMI breaking new records for a third month in a row. Surging output growth adds to signs that the economy is rebounding strongly in the second quarter.
"However, May also saw record supply delays, which are constraining output growth and leaving firms unable to meet demand to a degree not previously witnessed by the survey.
"High sales volumes are consequently depleting warehouse stocks and backlogs of uncompleted work have soared at a record pace. While these forward-looking indicators bode well for production and employment gains to persist into coming months as firms seek to catch up with demand, the flip-side is higher prices. The combination of strong demand and deteriorating supply is pushing up prices to a degree unparalleled over the past 24 years.
"The survey data therefore indicate that the economy looks set for strong growth over the summer but will likely also see a sharp rise in inflation. However, we expect price pressures to moderate as the disruptive effects of the pandemic ease further in coming months and global supply chains improve. We should also see demand shift from goods to services as economies continue to reopen, taking some pressure off prices but helping to sustain a solid pace of economic recovery."