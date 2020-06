Latest data released by the ECB - 26 June 2020

Broad money continues to swell further amid the liquidity injections by the ECB with overall credit to euro area residents growing across the board (to both the general government and the private sector as well).





Loans to households stood at +3.0% y/y but loans to non-financial corporations expanded further to +7.3% y/y in May relative to the +6.6% y/y in April.