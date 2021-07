Latest data released by Eurostat - 2 July 2021





Prior +1.0%

PPI +9.6% vs +9.5% y/y expected

Prior +7.6%





Again, a lot of this likely stems from supply chain disruptions - which will be a persistent issue going into 2H 2021.





Another month, another rise in producer prices with the details showing a monthly increase of 1.8% for intermediate goods, 0.4% for capital goods, and 0.3% for durable and non-durable consumer goods.