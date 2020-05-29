Eurozone May preliminary CPI +0.1% vs +0.1% y/y expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 29 May 2020


  • Prior +0.4%
  • Core CPI +0.9% vs +0.8% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.9%
As estimated, headline annual inflation slumped further in May to its lowest level in four years now. The only comforting spot for the ECB is that the core reading is seen keeping steady, but is still not really going where they need it to be going.

Inflation readings may not be a major focus in the market right now, but it will be once the dust settles down a bit more from the coronavirus crisis.
