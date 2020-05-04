Eurozone May Sentix investor confidence -41.8 vs -28.0 expected

Latest data released by Sentix - 4 May 2020





The headline shows that investor sentiment remains extremely subdued, despite news of euro area economies starting to reopen over the past few weeks.





The current situation index declined from -66.0 in April to -73.0 in May, but expectations at least improved a little from -15.8 in April to -3.0 in the May survey.





Still, this highlights that any quick rebound in investor or consumer sentiment remains a long shot as there is still so much uncertainty prevailing across the region and globally.



