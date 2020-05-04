Eurozone May Sentix investor confidence -41.8 vs -28.0 expected
Latest data released by Sentix - 4 May 2020
- Prior -42.9
The headline shows that investor sentiment remains extremely subdued, despite news of euro area economies starting to reopen over the past few weeks.
The current situation index declined from -66.0 in April to -73.0 in May, but expectations at least improved a little from -15.8 in April to -3.0 in the May survey.
Still, this highlights that any quick rebound in investor or consumer sentiment remains a long shot as there is still so much uncertainty prevailing across the region and globally.