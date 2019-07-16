Eurozone May trade balance €20.2 billion vs €17.8 billion prior

Latest data released by Eurostat - 16 July 2019





Prior €15.3 billion; revised to €15.7 billion

Non-seasonally adjusted trade balance €23.0 billion

Prior €15.7 billion

The trade surplus grew in May and that comes on the back of a 1.3% m/m growth in exports but a 1.1% m/m decline in imports. That's somewhat similar to what we saw in the French and German readings (stronger exports, weaker imports) earlier but the fact that exports aren't drastically falling off is at least a positive sign.



