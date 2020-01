Latest data released by Eurostat - 17 January 2020





Prior -1.0%; revised to -0.5%

Construction output +1.4% y/y

Prior +0.3%; revised to +0.9%

A decent improvement in construction activity with a positive revision to the October reading to show for. This will at least add to the green shoots seen recently in the euro area economy but it doesn't do much in taking away the still lesser optimistic outlook.