Eurozone November final consumer confidence -6.8 vs -6.8 prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 29 November 2021

Economic confidence 117.5

Prior 118.6

Industrial confidence 14.1

Prior 14.2

Services confidence 18.4

Prior 18.2; revised to 18.0







Of note, selling price expectations jumped once again from 42.3 revised to 49.0 in November, its highest on record in the report:





A slight easing in economic confidence, which fits with expectations coming into the report. Supply bottlenecks, rising inflation pressures, and a worsening virus situation in Europe isn't really helping too much with sentiment as the year winds down.