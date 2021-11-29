Eurozone November final consumer confidence -6.8 vs -6.8 prelim
Latest data released by Eurostat - 29 November 2021
A slight easing in economic confidence, which fits with expectations coming into the report. Supply bottlenecks, rising inflation pressures, and a worsening virus situation in Europe isn't really helping too much with sentiment as the year winds down.
- Economic confidence 117.5
- Prior 118.6
- Industrial confidence 14.1
- Prior 14.2
- Services confidence 18.4
- Prior 18.2; revised to 18.0
Of note, selling price expectations jumped once again from 42.3 revised to 49.0 in November, its highest on record in the report: