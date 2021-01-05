Eurozone November M3 money supply +11.0% vs +10.6% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the ECB - 5 January 2021

Broad money growth continues to swell in the euro area, with loans to households keeping steady in November at +3.1% y/y while loans to corporates were at +6.9% y/y - a slight uptick relative to the number in October.For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus


