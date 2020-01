Latest data released by Eurostat - 6 January 2020





Prior +0.1%

PPI -1.4% vs -1.5% y/y expected

Prior -1.9%

Producer prices improve a little in the month of November but on an annual basis, continues to sit in deflation territory for a fourth straight month. That isn't too good a sign for inflation pressures but then again this is a bit of a lagging indicator since it is November data.