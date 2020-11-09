Eurozone November Sentix investor confidence -10.0 vs -15.0 expected
Latest data released by Sentix - 9 November 2020
Investor morale may not have declined as sharply as estimated but the pullback since September continues to hint at waning optimism over the euro area economy.
- Prior -8.3
With tighter restrictions being introduced, that will weigh on Q4 prospects and that is reflected by the reading above. The fear now is that such measures may be prolonged into next year to keep the health crisis in-check, in turn weighing on the economy for longer.