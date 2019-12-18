Eurozone October construction output -1.0% vs +0.7% m/m prior

Latest data released by Eurostat - 18 December 2019





Prior +0.7%; revised to +1.1%

Construction output +0.3% y/y

Prior -0.7%; revised to -0.3%

Construction activity continues to remain somewhat subdued to start Q4 and that reflects the sluggishness still seen in the euro area economy in the latter stages of the year.





The pickup in economic sentiment may allude to a better outlook for next year, but we'll have to see if that really translates to hard data at the end of the day.



