Eurozone October final consumer confidence -15.5 vs -15.5 prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 29 October 2020


  • Economic confidence 90.9 vs 89.6 expected
  • Prior 91.1; revised to 90.9
  • Industrial confidence -9.6 vs -10.9 expected
  • Prior -11.1; revised to -11.4
  • Services confidence -11.8 vs -14.0 expected
  • Prior -11.1; revised to -11.2
While industrial confidence continued to improve, services confidence is seen slipping amid the resurgence in virus cases across the region. That is tempering with economic sentiment surrounding the outlook in Q4 and the announcements by Germany and France yesterday will only add to concerns in the coming months.
