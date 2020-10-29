Eurozone October final consumer confidence -15.5 vs -15.5 prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 29 October 2020





Economic confidence 90.9 vs 89.6 expected

Prior 91.1; revised to 90.9

Industrial confidence -9.6 vs -10.9 expected

Prior -11.1; revised to -11.4

Services confidence -11.8 vs -14.0 expected

Prior -11.1; revised to -11.2

While industrial confidence continued to improve, services confidence is seen slipping amid the resurgence in virus cases across the region. That is tempering with economic sentiment surrounding the outlook in Q4 and the announcements by Germany and France yesterday will only add to concerns in the coming months.