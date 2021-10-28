Eurozone October final consumer confidence -4.8 vs -4.8 prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 28 October 2021


  • Economic confidence 118.6 vs 116.9 expected
  • Prior 117.8
  • Industrial confidence 14.2 vs 12.5 expected
  • Prior 14.1
  • Services confidence 18.2 vs 16.5 expected
  • Prior 15.1
Euro area economic sentiment picked up in October, rising for a second straight month as confidence levels hold up despite worries surrounding the outlook.

Optimism among consumers did decline from -4.0 to -4.8 but perhaps the notable detail is that inflation expectations surged to 40.0 in October, up from 33.1 in September. That's the highest reading since measurements began in 2000.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose