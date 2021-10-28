Eurozone October final consumer confidence -4.8 vs -4.8 prelim
Latest data released by Eurostat - 28 October 2021
Euro area economic sentiment picked up in October, rising for a second straight month as confidence levels hold up despite worries surrounding the outlook.
- Economic confidence 118.6 vs 116.9 expected
- Prior 117.8
- Industrial confidence 14.2 vs 12.5 expected
- Prior 14.1
- Services confidence 18.2 vs 16.5 expected
- Prior 15.1
Optimism among consumers did decline from -4.0 to -4.8 but perhaps the notable detail is that inflation expectations surged to 40.0 in October, up from 33.1 in September. That's the highest reading since measurements began in 2000.