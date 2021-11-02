Eurozone October final manufacturing PMI 58.3 vs 58.5 prelim
Latest data released by Markit - 2 November 2021
The preliminary report can be found here. A slight revision lower but it just reaffirms the loss in momentum in manufacturing output and new orders as supply chain issues weigh. Of note, supplier lead times lengthened drastically, pushing cost inflation to a new record. One would expect the ongoing issues to persist further in the months ahead.
Markit notes that:
"Eurozone manufacturers reported a worsening of the supply chain situation in October, which curbed production growth sharply during the month. Average delivery times for raw materials lengthened at a rate exceeded only twice in almost a quarter of a century of survey data as companies reported demand once again running ahead of supply for a wide variety of inputs and components. Production constraints at suppliers were reported alongside a growing list of logistical issues. These include a lack of shipping containers and inadequate freight capacity, port congestion, driver shortages and broader transport delays linked mainly to the pandemic.
"These shortages have led to the weakest rise in factory output since the recovery began in July of last year, and also pushed inflationary pressures to new survey highs, raising further questions about just how transitory the recent spike in inflation will be.
"Business confidence also lost some ground to hit a one-year low in October, as increasing numbers of producers grew concerned about the supply situation and the impact of rising costs and prices, adding to the indications that manufacturers face some challenging months ahead."