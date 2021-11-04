Eurozone October final services PMI 54.6 vs 54.7 prelim
Latest data released by Markit - 4 November 2021
- Composite PMI 54.2 vs 54.3 prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. Minimal changes to the initial estimates as the final readings just reaffirm that euro area growth has slowed to a six-month low - largely due to supply-side issues. That in turn also fueled strong inflationary pressures, with both input costs and output prices rising at record rates. Markit notes that:
"Eurozone growth has slowed sharply at the start of the fourth quarter, with manufacturing hamstrung by supply constraints and services losing momentum as the rebound from lockdowns fades.
"Despite the slowdown, the rate of expansion remains consistent with quarterly GDP growth of 0.5%, but there's a worrying lack of clarity on the direction of travel in coming months.
"With supply shortages getting worse rather than better in October, manufacturing growth is likely to remain subdued for some time to come. That would leave the economy reliant on the service sector to drive growth, and there are already signs that rising virus case numbers are dampening activity in many service sector businesses, notably - but by no means exclusively - in Germany.
"Ongoing supply shortages meanwhile suggest that high price pressures will persist into next year, but as yet there are no signs of persistent strong wage growth, which would be the bigger concern for the longer-term inflation outlook."