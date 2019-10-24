Eurozone October flash manufacturing PMI 45.7 vs 46.0 expected
Latest data released by Markit - 24 October 2019
- Prior 45.7
- Services PMI 51.8 vs 51.9 expected
- Prior 51.6
- Composite PMI 50.2 vs 50.3 expected
- Prior 50.1
The figures here are sort of foreshadowed by the French and German figures earlier with the manufacturing reading unchanged from September and services showing a mild improvement -nothing too noticeable.
Looking at the details, the business expectations component for the services reading actually fell to its lowest level since June 2013 and I think that sort of tells you that things are not doing all too well if you dig a little deeper.
Overall, it is suggestive that the Eurozone economy pretty much went nowhere in October as the economic stagnation/slump in the region continues in Q3.
EUR/USD is marked lower now to 1.1133 as hopes of a rebound continue to be dashed and we're seeing bond yields slump again to near session lows on the day.