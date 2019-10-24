Eurozone October flash manufacturing PMI 45.7 vs 46.0 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 24 October 2019





Prior 45.7

Services PMI 51.8 vs 51.9 expected

Prior 51.6

Composite PMI 50.2 vs 50.3 expected

Prior 50.1

The figures here are sort of foreshadowed by the French and German figures earlier with the manufacturing reading unchanged from September and services showing a mild improvement -nothing too noticeable.





Looking at the details, the business expectations component for the services reading actually fell to its lowest level since June 2013 and I think that sort of tells you that things are not doing all too well if you dig a little deeper.





Overall, it is suggestive that the Eurozone economy pretty much went nowhere in October as the economic stagnation/slump in the region continues in Q3.





EUR/USD is marked lower now to 1.1133 as hopes of a rebound continue to be dashed and we're seeing bond yields slump again to near session lows on the day.



