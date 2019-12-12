Eurozone October industrial production -0.5% vs -0.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 12 December 2019





Prior +0.1%; revised to -0.1%

Industrial production WDA -2.2% vs -2.4% y/y expected

Prior -1.7%; revised to -1.8%

Factory activity is seen slumping to start Q4 and that largely mirrors the weaker sentiment seen in the German industrial sector as well. This just reaffirms the added sluggishness in the manufacturing side of things in the euro area economy towards the end of the year.



