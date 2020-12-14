Eurozone October industrial production +2.1% vs +2.0% m/m expected

Eurostat - December 14





Prior -0.4%; revised to +0.1%

Industrial production WDA -3.8% vs -4.4% y/y expected

Prior -6.8%; revised to -6.3%





Industrial production picking up a touch and higher revisions will be welcome news for Q4. The EURUSD is supported this am on the Dollar weakness. One area to watch is that if the EUR becomes too strong we may see some ECB jawboning. A strong euro is not good for European exporters.