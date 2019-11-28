Eurozone October M3 money supply 5.6% vs +5.5% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the ECB - 28 November 2019


  • Prior +5.5%; revised to +5.6%
Data released slightly earlier than expected and just reaffirms decent credit conditions still prevailing in the euro area economy. A minor data point.

