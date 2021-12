Latest data released by Eurostat - 2 December 2021





Prior +2.7%; revised to +2.8%

PPI +21.9% vs +19.0% y/y expected

Prior +16.0%; revised to +16.1%





That's a big surge in euro area producer prices, driven largely by a jump in energy prices. That said, this is the October reading so that arguably has already translated to the jump in consumer inflation last month in the region to its highest in 30 years here