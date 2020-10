Latest data released by Eurostat - 30 October 2020





Prior -0.3%

Core CPI +0.2% vs +0.2% y/y expected

Prior +0.2%





No change in euro area inflation data compared to September, but this just reaffirms the more subdued price pressures in the region towards the year-end. Core inflation is still seen holding at a record low and that won't please ECB policymakers surely.