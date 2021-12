Latest data released by Eurostat - 3 December 2021

Prior -0.3%; revised to -0.4%

Retail sales +1.4% vs +1.2% y/y expected

Prior +2.5%; revised to +2.6%









The headline meets estimate as the slight jump owes to consumers spending more on non-food purchases - online in particular - in October. That said, amid soaring energy prices and virus fears, expect consumption to be more cautious going into year-end.