Latest data released by Eurostat - 5 December 2019





Prior +0.1%; revised to -0.2%

Retail sales +1.4% vs +2.2% y/y expected

Prior +3.1%; revised to +2.7%

Not the brightest of starts to Q4 as retail sales slumped a little more than expected. Add this to the struggle seen in trade, it makes for more sluggish growth to expected in the euro area economy towards the end of the year.