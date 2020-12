Latest data released by Eurostat - 3 December 2020

Prior -2.0%; revised to -1.7%

Retail sales +4.3% vs +2.6% y/y expected

Prior +2.2%; revised to +2.5%









Retail sales activity jumped in October but amid the tighter restrictions implemented from November onward, the remainder of Q4 may yet see more subdued consumption activity. So, that's more relevant to market sentiment than the beat above.