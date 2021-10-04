Eurozone October Sentix investor confidence 16.9 vs 19.0 expected

Latest data released by Sentix - 4 October 2021

The reading is a six-month low and it is the third straight month of declines for Eurozone investor morale, as economic expectations dim further. The current conditions index fell from 30.8 in September to 26.3 while the expectations index fell from 9.0 in September to 8.0 (five straight months of decline to its lowest since May last year).





The loss in the recovery momentum is arguably the key factor with the outlook also not too favourable considering supply bottlenecks and rising inflation fears.



