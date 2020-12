Latest data released by Eurostat - 16 December 2020

Prior €24.0 billion; revised to €23.7 billion









Exports were higher by 2.1% m/m while imports were higher by 1.0% m/m, leading to the higher trade surplus in October. Trade conditions continue to improve but are still seen below pre-virus levels as we look towards the year-end. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus