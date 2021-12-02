Eurozone October unemployment rate 7.3% vs 7.3% expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 2 December 2021


The jobless rate in the euro area continues to creep lower, reaffirming some improvement in labour market conditions as the number of unemployed persons fell to 12.045 million in October from 12.109 million in September.
