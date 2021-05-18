Eurozone Q1 GDP second estimate -0.6% vs -0.6% q/q prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 18 May 2021


  • GDP -1.8% vs -1.8% y/y prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. Similar to the initial estimates so there isn't much to gather from the release above.

