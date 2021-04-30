Eurozone Q1 preliminary GDP -0.6% vs -0.8% q/q expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 30 April 2021


  • Prior -0.7%
  • GDP -1.8% vs -2.0% y/y expected
  • Prior -4.9%
A tad better than estimates as this reaffirms some added resilience seen in the Eurozone economy during Q1. Nonetheless, it still confirms a double-dip recession in the region but the positive takeaway is that things aren't as bad as feared and with the vaccine rollout gathering pace, hopes for a strong rebound in 2H 2021 may yet materialise.

